Chilliwack RCMP Looking to ID Graffiti Suspect and Accomplice

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP need your help in identifying an individual who is believed to be responsible for spray painting graffiti in the downtown core.

On September 29th 2022 at around midnight, the suspect was caught on camera spray-painting an image in red paint on the wall of a downtown business. An unknown female who appears to be capturing the event on a cell phone accompanied the individual.

2022 RCMP Graffiti/October

“ Graffiti is an issue that is not only costly to taxpayers, but one that generates widespread community concern. It not only affects the aesthetics of our community, but also has negative impacts on people’s perception of safety, stated Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the UFVRD RCMP.

If you have any information on the identity of the persons shown, or this crime, please contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).