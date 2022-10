Abbotsford – AbbyPD is searching for a missing 20 year old man, Andrew Fontaine.

He was last seen October 7, 2022 near Abbotsford. Andrew is 5’11”, with brown hair and brown eyes. Andrew’s disappearance is entirely out of character, with his loved ones becoming very concerned.

Police are concerned for his well being.

If you have any info on his whereabouts – Call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.

AbbyPD Andrew Fontaine/Oct 2022