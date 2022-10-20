Hope Fire Worked Early Morning Structure Fire on Greenwood Drive

Hope – Hope Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 21000 block of Greenwood Drive at 3:30AM Thursday Morning.

Crews arrived to a two storey residential structure with smoke showing from the rear of the house. Fire extended to the fence but was contained to the property of origin. Quick action by the neighbor and resident with a garden hose and extinguisher, knocked down the fire which had burned part of a deck as well as some siding on the exterior of the house. The interior of the home suffered some smoke and heat damage.

All occupants were out on arrival. No injuries were reported.

6 firefighters were on scene until about 6AM.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.