FVRD Area C Hemlock Valley, Harrison Mills, Lake Errock, Weaver Creek, Douglas, Leq’a:mel, Samahquam, Scowlitz, Skatin or Sts’ailes – Official Community Plan Survey

FVRD – The FVRD is updating the Official Community Plan (OCP) for Electoral Area C. The plan area spans from the Harrison River to east of Deroche and includes, Morris Valley, Harrison Mills, Lake Errock, and eastern portions of the Deroche Bench.

The existing OCP was adopted in 2000 and the vision set out by the community has largely been realized. We need your ideas to draft a new plan that will guide future growth in Area C for the next 20 years.

The new OCP will:

Identify the overall land use plan for Area C

Identify potential growth areas to meet housing demand

Include updated geohazard information

Update environmental polices

Consider short term rental policies

Include priorities raised by the community

FVRD Area C