85 Year Old Abbotsford Senior Hit By Car On Blueridge Drive

Abbotsford – On Thursday afternoon (October 20th at 2:30PM), Abbotsford Police responded to a serious collision within the 31500 Block of Blueridge Drive.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located an 85-year-old pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on scene and are in the early stages of this investigation.

Eastbound Blueridge Drive remains closed between Ridgeview Drive and Summit Drive.

AbbyPD will provide an update on our social media once the road reopens.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Blueridge Drive just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.