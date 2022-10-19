Halloween Howl with JUNO Award winner Norman Foote – Friday October 28 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Full of more treats than tricks, Halloween at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre has never been more fun! On Friday October 28, Norman Foote invites you to dress up in your spooktacular costumes and join him for a Halloween Howl. From dressing up in costumes, telling spooky stories and putting on shows, Halloween is one of the most creative times of the year for kids.

Norman uses that imagination to lead audiences on an energetic, interactive, and hilarious musical journey, creating a new Halloween tradition that the whole family can enjoy! Using outrageous props and even a choir, Norman has created a show that will inspire you from start to finish.

Norman’s passion for songwriting, telling stories and comedy has taken him through communities all around the world, where he’s put on amazing concerts. He’s a JUNO award winner, as well as the recipient of multiple Western Canadian Music Awards. His music has time and time again won the hearts of audiences.

“There are angels with wings and ferries in flight. Ghouls and goblins, oh what a sight,” Normal sings. “Donʼt scurry, donʼt worry and donʼt be afraid! It’s Halloween night, it’s a masquerade!”

Dress the whole family up and come for an unforgettable evening of side-splitting comedy and good cheer. The Halloween treats have never been quite as sweet!

Halloween Howl is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 28 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).