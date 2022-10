Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Masters Swim Team scored 11 medals in the October 15 meet on the North Shore.

Kayt – 50 Breast – GOLD, 25 Breast and 100 Free – SILVER

Andrew – 50 Back – GOLD, 50 Free and 50 Breast – SILVER

Neil – 25 Breast, 50 Breast and 50 Free – GOLD

Paula – 200 Free and 100 Free – GOLD

Check out the come swim with us page for info on times and fees or email chilliwackmastersswim@gmail.com