4th Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run & Food Drive – Harrison Mills – November 5 and 6

Harrison The 4th Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run & Food Drive is at Harrison Mills on November 5 and 6.

The *Main Event Area: Corner of Morris Valley Rd & Chehalis FSR (behind Sasquatch Inn).

Groups can pre-register or fill out and bring with to save time.

https://docs.google.com/…/1CVfDxXHPROq5ScRuEK83…/edit…

-Guided Beginners/Easy/Softroading Trail Run (Sunday, Nov 6) info coming soon

*DONATIONS, RAFFLE TICKETS & DECALS

-Drop off donation(s) of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & toys (every person that drops off a donation will get 1 free raffle ticket)

– RAFFLE TICKETS DRAW – Tickets on sales all day Saturday & Sunday til 3pm, or Online purchase of raffle tickets Saturday 10am to 5pm & Sunday 10am to 3pm, message through the toy run page for instructions between above times

-1 ticket for $2.50, 3 tickets for $5.00, or arm length for $10.00

-DRAW will be Sunday Nov 6 @ 4pm – also unclaimed winning numbers will be posted on Facebook page & text (if contact info given)

-RE-DRAW for unclaimed prizes will be Nov 13, 2021 @ 6pm – So hold onto your tickets*

-Decals $5.00ea.

There is a legal waiver to sign. CLICK HERE.