4th Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run & Food Drive – Harrison Mills – November 5 and 6

Harrison The 4th Fraser Valley Off-Road Toy Run & Food Drive is at Harrison Mills on November 5 and 6.
The *Main Event Area: Corner of Morris Valley Rd & Chehalis FSR (behind Sasquatch Inn).
Groups can pre-register or fill out and bring with to save time.
https://docs.google.com/…/1CVfDxXHPROq5ScRuEK83…/edit…
-Guided Beginners/Easy/Softroading Trail Run (Sunday, Nov 6) info coming soon
*DONATIONS, RAFFLE TICKETS & DECALS
-Drop off donation(s) of unwrapped toys, non-perishable food, dog/cat food & toys (every person that drops off a donation will get 1 free raffle ticket)
– RAFFLE TICKETS DRAW – Tickets on sales all day Saturday & Sunday til 3pm, or Online purchase of raffle tickets Saturday 10am to 5pm & Sunday 10am to 3pm, message through the toy run page for instructions between above times
-1 ticket for $2.50, 3 tickets for $5.00, or arm length for $10.00
-DRAW will be Sunday Nov 6 @ 4pm – also unclaimed winning numbers will be posted on Facebook page & text (if contact info given)
-RE-DRAW for unclaimed prizes will be Nov 13, 2021 @ 6pm – So hold onto your tickets*
-Decals $5.00ea.