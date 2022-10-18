Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra Gets Scary – Halloween Spooktacular 2 – Sunday October 30 including Music from Harry Potter

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra gets scary with Halloween Spooktacular 2 on Sunday October 30 at the Salvation Army Church on Brooks Avenue.

Enter through the creaky front door and mind the cobwebs.

The performance includes music from Harry Potter, Fantasia and Chopin’s Funeral March.

The CMO is not responsible for the bite marks on your neck. AND YOU ARE encouraged to bring your cameras and COSTUMES! .. yes .. you can dress up as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for seniors and students.

Tickets are available at event-bite…er eventbrite here.