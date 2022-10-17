Level 5 Drought Conditions Lead to Abbotsford and Mission Plea for Residents to Conserve Water

Abbotsford/Mission – The Lower Mainland’s record-high September temperatures and extended dry weather has led to provincial level 5 drought conditions in the region, and with little rain in the forecast, the Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Commission (AMWSC) is encouraging all residents to do their part to conserve water.

Abbotsford and Mission’s current water usage is 15-20 per cent higher than normal for October and given the recent dry weather, the available water supply is lower than typical for this time of year. The watersheds rely on the fall rain for replenishment and due to the lack of precipitation they are stressed, with the Norrish Creek watershed being the driest in recorded history.

“As a City, we can do without a lot of things but water is not one of them,” said City of Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun. “We are asking all residents to do their part and cut back on some of their water use to get us all through this prolonged drought.”

The AMWSC is encouraging residents to follow simple water conservation tips such as letting their lawns go dormant, taking shorter showers, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes, in order to preserve the remaining water supply for essential uses like drinking, cooking and cleaning.

“This prolonged drought is resulting in higher than average water consumption resulting in ongoing decline in levels of our drinking water reservoirs,” said City of Mission Mayor, Paul Horn. “Conserving water now will ensure supplies are adequate until the rains arrive and recharge the reservoirs. Please incorporate the suggested conservation actions into your daily routines for the coming weeks.”

While water restrictions haven’t been reinstated, the AMWSC is continually monitoring water supplies to determine if restrictions will once again be necessary.

For more information and updates visit www.ourwatermatters.ca.