UPDATE – Post Fire – Abbotsford City Hall Re-Opening Ground Flood Services

Abbotsford – OCTOBER 2022 UPDATE – Cashiers and building services will be back in operation at Abbotsford City Hall starting on Monday, October 17 at 8:30 am. First floor services were temporarily relocated to the old courthouse after a fire at City Hall on July 5, 2022. Thank you for your patience while we worked to restore the ground floor.

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 2022 – In-person Abbotsford City Hall services are re-opening following a fire on July 5. The fire impacted the first floor and services are moving temporarily to the old courthouse at 32203 South Fraser Way.

Starting Monday July 11, the following in-person services will be available at the old courthouse:

Building and plumbing permits application and pick-up;

Revised drawing and documentation drop off;

Occupant load calculations for Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch applications;

Provisional occupancy requests;

Documentation meetings for building occupancy; and

General building permit inquiries.

Cashier services continue to be provided at City Hall and will move to the old courthouse when a new temporary space is ready sometime this week. Drawing record requests, such as microfiche are currently unavailable but will also be set-up at the old courthouse in the coming week, along with business licences. At this time, business licence inquiries can be made to 604-864-5525 or via email businesslicence@abbotsford.ca