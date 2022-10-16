Skip to content

Huskers Season Ends with a Thud – Losing 34-0 to Westshore

Home
Sports
Huskers Season Ends with a Thud – Losing 34-0 to Westshore

Langford – A 7-3 season for the Huskers and tied with the Westshore Rebels with that record in the BCFC.

However, with a better points for ratio, the Westshore Rebels were the home team in the BCFC semi final playoffs.

They made the most of it, defeating the Valley Huskers 34-0 and head to the Cullen Cup. They will play the Okanagan Sun who beat last year’s champs, Langley Rams, 44-20.

Following the game, The Valley Huskers Football Club posted to Facebook: And with that, the 2022 Valley Huskers’ season is over. We’d like to thank all our sponsors, volunteers, parents, players and coaches for a great season. Now starts the road to the 2023 season.

Share This:

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

2023 Mission Raceway Major Events

Mission – Mission Raceway’s 2023 calendar is filling up with major events that start in Late June. That’s when Doorwarz 11 starts on June 29