Hope Skating Club Fundraiser Event – Friday November 4

Hope – A great excuse to lace up the skates and do some fundraising while you do your best “Elvis Stojko”.

OK, the restaurant doesn’t want you wearing your skates.

Head to Mountainview Brewing Co. on Friday, November 4, from 6-10pm for a fun night helping raise funds for the Hope Skating Club.

There will be a live band, a prize raffle table from some of Hope’s amazing local businesses, and a 50/50 and toonie toss.

Mountainview Brewing will have their regular menu, as well as a burger food special that night.

They will be donating $1 for every “Axel Burger” sold and also $1 from every special “Lutz Citrus Radler.

More info in the poster below: