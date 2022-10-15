Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education – Three Finalists/Winners from Abbotsford

Victoria /Abbotsford – In a ceremony at Government House, Premier John Horgan provided awards to winners of the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, which recognize exceptional teachers, support staff and administrators throughout the province.

This year’s winners from the 10 categories were chosen from 34 finalists of 113 nominations. Award categories include community engagement, district leadership, extracurricular leaders, Indigenous education, outstanding new teacher, outstanding support – school community, outstanding support – teaching assistant, outstanding team collaboration, school leadership, and social equity and diversity.

Extracurricular leadership

Joe Frew, teacher, Terry Fox Elementary, SD 34 (Abbotsford) – Finalist

School leadership

Ian Levings, principal, Eugene Reimer Middle, SD 34 (Abbotsford) – Winner

Social equity and diversity

Nerlap Sidhu, teacher, Eugene Reimer Middle, SD 34 (Abbotsford) – Winner

For more information about the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/teach/excellence-in-education