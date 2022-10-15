Skip to content

Election 2022 Chilliwack – Popove Wins Second Term as Mayor, Neufeld and Ferguson Voted Out of School Board, Westerby Becomes First Openly Transgendered Male to Run and Win Office in Canada – Final Results (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ken Popove has won a second term as Chilliwck Mayor. Election 2022 also saw the end of an era with Barry Neufeld defeated as a school trustee. He still awaits his SOC decision on his Anti-SLAPP defamation appeal with former BCTF President Glen Hansman. Dr Carin Bondar had the most Trustee votes and she is also headed for legal again against Neufeld for defamation.

School Trustee Candidate Teri Westerby becomes the first openly transgendered male to tun and win office in Canada.

chillTV coverage is here:

 
MAYOR
       * One (1) to be elected		25 of 25 polling machines reporting
1*POPOVE, Ken12,028
2 CARMICHAEL, Ian4,056
COUNCILLOR
       * Six (6) to be elected		25 of 25 polling machines reporting
1*LUM, Jason10,766
2*KLOOT, Chris9,482
3*HUITEMA READ, Nicole9,153
4*SHIELDS, Jeff8,622
5*WESTERINGH, Harv8,048
6*MERCER, Bud7,970
7 PRICE, Amber7,488
8 MUMFORD, Jared6,013
9 MCLATCHY, Mike4,709
10 SOUTAR, Debora4,673
11 BOWKER, Brent3,191
12 HILL, Craig1,029
SCHOOL TRUSTEE
       * Seven (7) to be elected		31 of 31 polling machines reporting
1*BONDAR, Carin8,888
2*REICHELT, Willow8,287
3*REID, Margaret8,116
4*SWANKEY, David8,047
5*WESTERBY, Teri7,584
6*MAAHS, Heather7,075
7*PROCEE, Richard7,047
8 VANGARDEREN, Brian7,000
9 FRIESEN, Elliott6,767
10 FURGASON, Darrell6,451
11 JONES, Kaethe6,423
12 NEUFELD, Barry6,006
13 POINT, Lewis4,364
14 NELMES, Greg4,133
15 OLLINGER, Darren1,402

