Election 2022 Chilliwack – Popove Wins Second Term as Mayor, Neufeld and Ferguson Voted Out of School Board, Westerby Becomes First Openly Transgendered Male to Run and Win Office in Canada – Final Results (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ken Popove has won a second term as Chilliwck Mayor. Election 2022 also saw the end of an era with Barry Neufeld defeated as a school trustee. He still awaits his SOC decision on his Anti-SLAPP defamation appeal with former BCTF President Glen Hansman. Dr Carin Bondar had the most Trustee votes and she is also headed for legal again against Neufeld for defamation.
School Trustee Candidate Teri Westerby becomes the first openly transgendered male to tun and win office in Canada.
chillTV coverage is here:
|MAYOR
* One (1) to be elected
|25 of 25 polling machines reporting
|1
|*
|POPOVE, Ken
|12,028
|2
|CARMICHAEL, Ian
|4,056
|COUNCILLOR
* Six (6) to be elected
|25 of 25 polling machines reporting
|1
|*
|LUM, Jason
|10,766
|2
|*
|KLOOT, Chris
|9,482
|3
|*
|HUITEMA READ, Nicole
|9,153
|4
|*
|SHIELDS, Jeff
|8,622
|5
|*
|WESTERINGH, Harv
|8,048
|6
|*
|MERCER, Bud
|7,970
|7
|PRICE, Amber
|7,488
|8
|MUMFORD, Jared
|6,013
|9
|MCLATCHY, Mike
|4,709
|10
|SOUTAR, Debora
|4,673
|11
|BOWKER, Brent
|3,191
|12
|HILL, Craig
|1,029
|SCHOOL TRUSTEE
* Seven (7) to be elected
|31 of 31 polling machines reporting
|1
|*
|BONDAR, Carin
|8,888
|2
|*
|REICHELT, Willow
|8,287
|3
|*
|REID, Margaret
|8,116
|4
|*
|SWANKEY, David
|8,047
|5
|*
|WESTERBY, Teri
|7,584
|6
|*
|MAAHS, Heather
|7,075
|7
|*
|PROCEE, Richard
|7,047
|8
|VANGARDEREN, Brian
|7,000
|9
|FRIESEN, Elliott
|6,767
|10
|FURGASON, Darrell
|6,451
|11
|JONES, Kaethe
|6,423
|12
|NEUFELD, Barry
|6,006
|13
|POINT, Lewis
|4,364
|14
|NELMES, Greg
|4,133
|15
|OLLINGER, Darren
|1,402