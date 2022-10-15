Election 2022 Chilliwack – Popove Wins Second Term as Mayor, Neufeld and Ferguson Voted Out of School Board, Westerby Becomes First Openly Transgendered Male to Run and Win Office in Canada – Final Results (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ken Popove has won a second term as Chilliwck Mayor. Election 2022 also saw the end of an era with Barry Neufeld defeated as a school trustee. He still awaits his SOC decision on his Anti-SLAPP defamation appeal with former BCTF President Glen Hansman. Dr Carin Bondar had the most Trustee votes and she is also headed for legal again against Neufeld for defamation.

School Trustee Candidate Teri Westerby becomes the first openly transgendered male to tun and win office in Canada.

chillTV coverage is here:

MAYOR

* One (1) to be elected 25 of 25 polling machines reporting

1 * POPOVE, Ken 12,028 2 CARMICHAEL, Ian 4,056

COUNCILLOR

* Six (6) to be elected 25 of 25 polling machines reporting

1 * LUM, Jason 10,766 2 * KLOOT, Chris 9,482 3 * HUITEMA READ, Nicole 9,153 4 * SHIELDS, Jeff 8,622 5 * WESTERINGH, Harv 8,048 6 * MERCER, Bud 7,970 7 PRICE, Amber 7,488 8 MUMFORD, Jared 6,013 9 MCLATCHY, Mike 4,709 10 SOUTAR, Debora 4,673 11 BOWKER, Brent 3,191 12 HILL, Craig 1,029

SCHOOL TRUSTEE

* Seven (7) to be elected 31 of 31 polling machines reporting