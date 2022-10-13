October 13 – Another Record High for Chilliwack – Air Quality Advisory Issued Due to Wildfires in the Area and Drifting Smoke

Chilliwack/Agassiz – Roger Pannett with environment Canada confirmed what everyone thought on Thursday October 13,2022.

To date , October 13 was the 7th record high max for October 2022.

Thursday’s 24.5 C , was 9.3°C above normal, with a record low humidity of 27%.

The previous record max for October 13th, 22.2°C in 1952.

Thursday was Day 88 of severe drought, level 5 ,with extreme wild fire risk continuing.

Thursday Afternoon, Environment Canada issued an Air Quality Statement:

4:11 PM PDT Thursday 13 October 2022

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.



October 13, 2022



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY



Metro Vancouver is now issuing an Air Quality Advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter, primarily due to smoke from wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack (near Chilliwack Lake), near Hope, near Harrison Lake, and in Washington. Smoke from the wildfires is impacting multiple communities, including Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Hope.



Hazy conditions may be experienced in other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although fine particulate matter concentrations are currently below advisory thresholds. Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.

Heat Air Quality Oct 2022 FVN