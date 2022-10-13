New Dementia Dialogues Session Starts in Chilliwack on Tuesday, November 1

Chilliwack – The uncomfortable question about dementia.

What matters most when it comes to your health and personal care?

It’s an especially relevant question for Chilliwack residents living with early symptoms of dementia. The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help them find the answer and take the first step towards advance care planning.

The society launches its new Dementia Dialogues session, My wishes, my care, in Chilliwack on Tuesday, November 1. It will be delivered in partnership with BC Centre for Palliative Care.

Participants can express their values, beliefs and wishes for their future during a guided conversation. The session is open to people living with early symptoms of dementia as well as their prospective representative, substitute decision maker or a trusted family member or friend.

Dementia Dialogues are unique interactive learning opportunities. With the help of a facilitator, participants connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

My wishes, my care runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Landing Sports Centre’s Clover Room, 45530 Spadina Avenue. Pre-registration is required by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend the program. To learn more about safety protocols, visit alzbc.org/COVID-safety.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline. Service is also available in Cantonese and Mandarin at 1-833-674-5007 or Punjabi at 1-833-674-5003.