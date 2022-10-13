chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist.

To be as fair as possible to the candidates, we’re releasing this weeks news a day early so more people will be able to see this week’s election interviews.

WATCH THIS SATURDAY FOR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE Beginning 7:30 pm with “Chilliwack Chooses 2022”, presented by Waterstone Law Group!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• The home stretch leading to Saturday’s Municipal Elections.

• Dr Carin Bondar threatening legal action against Barry Neufeld for defamation.

• Neufeld is in Ottawa for Supreme Court Decision vs. Glen Hansman.

AND The Huskers win big!

Interview: Ken Popove, Incumbent Mayoral Candidate, Chilliwack Civic Election.

Interview: Jason Lum, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council

Interview: Chris Kloot, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council

Interview: Brent Bowker, Candidate Chilliwack City Council

Interview: Bob Reist, Valley Huskers Head Coach with chillTV Sports Correspondent Tim Amey

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your Election Centre!