chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist.
***A VERY SPECIAL EARLY chillTV NEWS OF THE WEEK with week.
To be as fair as possible to the candidates, we’re releasing this weeks news a day early so more people will be able to see this week’s election interviews.
WATCH THIS SATURDAY FOR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE Beginning 7:30 pm with “Chilliwack Chooses 2022”, presented by Waterstone Law Group!
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The home stretch leading to Saturday’s Municipal Elections.
• Dr Carin Bondar threatening legal action against Barry Neufeld for defamation.
• Neufeld is in Ottawa for Supreme Court Decision vs. Glen Hansman.
AND The Huskers win big!
PLUS!
Interview: Ken Popove, Incumbent Mayoral Candidate, Chilliwack Civic Election.
Interview: Jason Lum, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Chris Kloot, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Brent Bowker, Candidate Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Bob Reist, Valley Huskers Head Coach with chillTV Sports Correspondent Tim Amey
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
chillTV: Your Election Centre!