Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist (VIDEO)

Home
News
chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: NEW DATE THIS WEEK, October 12, 2022 – Interviews with Ken Popove, Brent Bowker, Jason Lum, Chris Kloot and Bob Reist.

***A VERY SPECIAL EARLY chillTV NEWS OF THE WEEK with week.

To be as fair as possible to the candidates, we’re releasing this weeks news a day early so more people will be able to see this week’s election interviews.

WATCH THIS SATURDAY FOR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE Beginning 7:30 pm with “Chilliwack Chooses 2022”, presented by Waterstone Law Group!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The home stretch leading to Saturday’s Municipal Elections.
• Dr Carin Bondar threatening legal action against Barry Neufeld for defamation.
• Neufeld is in Ottawa for Supreme Court Decision vs. Glen Hansman.

AND The Huskers win big!
PLUS!
Interview: Ken Popove, Incumbent Mayoral Candidate, Chilliwack Civic Election.
Interview: Jason Lum, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Chris Kloot, Incumbent Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Brent Bowker, Candidate Chilliwack City Council
Interview: Bob Reist, Valley Huskers Head Coach with chillTV Sports Correspondent Tim Amey

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your Election Centre!

Share This:

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

Barlynn Cleaning Services

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts