Chiefs Trade Muller to Fort McMurray Oil Barons

Chilliwack/Fort McMurray – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2003-born forward Chad Muller to the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL in exchange for future considerations.

“Moving Chad Muller is one of the tougher decisions I have had to make as GM of the Chiefs. Ultimately this is a situation that is a better fit for Chad as a player. It also allows our team more opportunity to make corresponding moves and to continue to develop our younger players,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

Muller joined the Chiefs at the start of the 2021/22 season. In his first year with the team, he tallied 14 points and 63 penalty minutes in 40 games played. The Kingston, ON product was a favourite among fans and staff, known for his work ethic and dedication to being a part of the community.