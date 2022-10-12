Students Voice Chilliwack – Video Exposes Homophobia and Bigotry in Local Elections .. and the On Line Hate Against Them, Has Begun

Chilliwack – The group “Parents Voice” have endorsed two candidates in the Chilliwack School Trustee election set for October 15. They have concerns over SOGI 123 and library reading materials, among other issues.

A local group of students billing themselves as “Students Voice”, have countered with their own video.

The description on their Facebook page: We are a student led initiative project looking to better our community. To follow us on other social media platforms, please visit our LinkTree.

And the on line hate has begun.

Isabella Oberst is a Grade 11 student in Chilliwack. Her dad, Wayne, is very active with a number of local organizations including Rotary and the Rotary Book Sales.

Isabella and other students wanted to counter the homophobia and bigotry that has seeped into the campaign.

In particular, the attacks on SOGI123, the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity program in the BC School System, as well as calls for book banning (some candidates feel there are books are inappropriate for middle and senior high school students.

Their video project, the first of what appears to be a series, is blunt in their message. Parents Voice does not speak for students. These students in the video below, wrote edited and produced it themselves.

NOTE – Isabella identifies as gender fluid.

In just the few days since the release of the video, the on line hate rhetoric has started.

Wayne posted to Facebook:

Please watch this video created by the newly formed group “Student’s Choice”. Certain regressive candidates running for positions as school board trustees have made statements that simply are not true and these students, with input from students attending various schools in the district, have produced this video to set the record straight. Please share this video so we can make sure that everyone sees it.

There is an attempted attack on the basic rights of these kids who will be our future leaders. Even if you don’t have kids in the system right now we all need to vote this Saturday to say that this is not OK.

There are a bunch of ridiculous comments/memes by someone name Earon Grey on the Progress article about the video that Students Voice produced. I checked their personal account and there is no history. I believe this to be a made up name so the rightwing supporters can say whatever comes to mind without any real accountability.

Proud papa moment. Proud for the stance my own child has taken and proud for all of the others as well who have shared their voice when they saw that something was wrong.

FVN has learned that Isabella and the students have received on line comments that are demeaning and insulting.

Student’s Voice