Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Abbotsford Crash at George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Cres West

Abbotsford – On Tuesday morning (October 11, 2022, at 8:17AM), AbbyPD encountered a serious collision at the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Cres West while conducting patrols.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a three-vehicle collision. One of the drivers was found suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, and later died.

All other parties involved in the collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifty-five-year-old driver of the offending vehicle remained on the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

AbbyPD Officers and Major Crime Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation. Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving on George Ferguson Way between Gladwin Road and Bourquin Cres West around the time of the collision.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.Abbotsford Police

File 2022-42247