Skip to content

Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Abbotsford Crash at George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Cres West

Home
Legal
Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Abbotsford Crash at George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Cres West

Abbotsford – On Tuesday morning (October 11, 2022, at 8:17AM), AbbyPD encountered a serious collision at the intersection of George Ferguson Way and Bourquin Cres West while conducting patrols.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a three-vehicle collision. One of the drivers was found suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, and later died.

All other parties involved in the collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifty-five-year-old driver of the offending vehicle remained on the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

AbbyPD Officers and Major Crime Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation. Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving on George Ferguson Way between Gladwin Road and Bourquin Cres West around the time of the collision.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.Abbotsford Police

File 2022-42247

Share This:

Barlynn Cleaning Services

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts