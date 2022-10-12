Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for Wanted 30 Year Old Suspect – Clayton Pierce

Home
Crime
Legal
...
AbbyPD Searching for Wanted 30 Year Old Suspect – Clayton Pierce

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is seeking public assistance in locating Clayton Pierce, 30, who is WANTED for Break & Enter & Disguising Face.

Do Not Approach Him, call 911 if you see him.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Share This:

Barlynn Cleaning Services

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts