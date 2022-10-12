102 New Licensed Before and After School Care Spaces for Chilliwack – Three Schools Benefit

Chilliwack – The Province announced 102 New Licensed Before and After School Care Spaces for Chilliwack.

The BC government’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund is supporting the Chilliwack School District to create 54 before- and after school child care spaces at Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle, 24 spaces at Waston Elementary and 24 spaces at Central Elementary Community School. Child care at both Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle and Watson Elementary will be provided through a partnership with the YMCA, while Central Elementary is providing child care through the new Seamless Day program.

Central Elementary Community School will be supporting their youngest learners and families with the Central Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program, which began providing before and after school care September, 2022.

Kelli Paddon, MLA Chilliwack – Kent – “I know from personal experience how difficult it can be to find childcare before and after school. These new spaces at Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary and Middle School mean busy parents will have a smoother day while their children are being supported and cared for by some of British Columbia’s incredible Early Childhood Educators!”