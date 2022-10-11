Two Excelsior 4 Activists Convicted of Break-and-Enter, Mischief for Exposing Animal Cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm in 2019 To Be Sentenced Wednesday October 12

Abbotsford – August 26 was the date for the sentencing hearing for the Two Excelsior 4 Activists Convicted of Break-and-Enter, Mischief for Exposing Animal Cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm in 2019.

The proceedings went for a day without the final word on time to be served. FVN has learned that Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at the Abbotsford Courthouse.

Two others had charges dropped.

Originally sentencing was expected on July 12.

On July 9, Nick Shafer and Amy Soranno were convicted of break-and-enter and mischief.

The original FVN story is here.