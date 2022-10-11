2022 Camping Season Sets BC Parks Reservation Record

Victoria/Cultus Lake – A record number of people made reservations for campsites, day-use passes, backcountry permits, cabins and picnic shelters in provincial parks this season.

More than 317,000 reservations were made on the new BC Parks reservation service for the 2022 season, for an increase of 26.5% since 2019.

BC Parks is investing $21.5 million to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation, including adding new campsites and trails, and upgrading facilities. Since 2017, more than 1,700 campsites have been added to provincial parks and recreation sites in high-demand areas. Of those sites, 500 are in the Lower Mainland parks, including Cultus Lake, Golden Ears, Chilliwack Lake, Stawamus Chief and Garibaldi.

What few campsites at Cultus Lake Provincial Park that are open, will close for the season, after Sunday October 16.

BC Provincial Park Operating Dates are here.