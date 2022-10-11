19th Running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race – Saturday October 15 in Cultus Lake

Cultus lake – A highlight on BC’s Trail Racing calendar returns to Cultus Lake, Saturday October 15 with the 19th running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race. The annual (except for 2020) trail race will see 300 runners traverse approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, starting and finishing at Main Beach. There are two events during the day—a 30 kilometre solo run, and a two-person relay covering legs of 17 kms and 13 kms.

The trails and lands around Cultus Lake that are host to this trail race are within S’ólh Téméxw, the unceded traditional territory of the Stó:lō peoples

This year’s race promises to be one of the fastest on record, with the dry conditions on the trails and a field that includes some top trail runners. Fastest time to date for the solo race for men is 2:33:06 (set by Ricky Federau of Chilliwack in 2017), for women: 2:37:59 (set by Karen Thibodeau of Victoria in 2018).

Best place for spectators to catch some of the action is at the start and finish line at Main Beach, and at Watt Creek where the relay exchange happens. More at https://aroundthelake.ca/

Each year proceeds from registrations and sponsorships enable the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take Trail Race Society – which is volunteer-run – to donate to local charities. From 2021’s race – which had a reduced field due to COVID health guidelines – local outdoor recreation groups and two local high school students benefited from donations totaling $8,000 handed out by the Society. Recipients were: the Chilliwack Park Society, the Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club, the Chilliwack Outdoor Club, Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association, plus two $1,000 scholarships for Chilliwack School District students going onto post-secondary studies.

