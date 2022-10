Victoria/Vancouver/Fraser Valley – On October 5, the BC Teacher Librarians Association (BCTLA) released an open letter on their views over SOGI 123 and the upcoming Municipal election.

It was endorsed by Tammy Le, President of the BCTLA.

From BCTLA: “In the face of recent attacks, TLs stand together in support of the SOGI curriculum. We condemn any attacks against individual TLs or school library collections.”

BC Teacher Librarians Association/October 2022/Twitter