Gusty Winds Expected Monday Afternoon and Evening – Dried Out Branches, Limbs and Leaves Can Be Tossed

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon/Coquihalla – A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the Fraser Valley, Canyon and the Coquihalla.

From Environment Canada:

Windy conditions are forecast to begin Monday afternoon for the South Coast.

Timespan: Monday near noon through Monday night.

Location: The South Coast.

Threat: Wind gusts to 60 km/h may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages.

Remarks: A cold front will sweep through the South Coast this afternoon bringing our first wind event of the season. Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting 60 can be expected and will be strongest near the water and along the frontal passage. Conditions will ease tonight as the front exits the province.

Little to no precipitation accumulation is expected during this time.