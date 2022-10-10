8PM Monday UPDATE on Heather Lake Wildfire in Manning Park

Heather Lake/Manning Park – From BC Wildfire Service:

The BC Wildfire Service is continues to respond to the Heather Lake wildfire (V11746) located in EC Manning Provincial Park. As a result of the passage of a cold front bringing strong winds, this fire has crossed over the Similkameen River. 22 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on scene actively working at the point of this breach.

Ministry of Transportation representatives and contractors are on scene controlling traffic to ensure the safety of firefighters and flaggers. Highway 3 remains open to traffic. Currently there is no threat to either Manning Park Lodge or the community of Eastgate. Public driving through this area are asked to remain cautious and focused while driving through an area with an active wildfire.