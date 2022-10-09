Skip to content

Wanna Buy A Used Dump Truck? The District of Kent Has a Deal for You

Kent – Have you ever dreamed of owning your own dump truck?

Well now is your chance!

The District of Kent is accepting bids for a surplus dump truck until October 21s.

For more information, please visit https://kentbc.ca/en/district-ha

