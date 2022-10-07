38 Year Old Male with Outstanding Warrants Arrested after Hit and Run at Yale Road and Chadsey Road

Chilliwack – A 38 year old Chilliwack man has been arrested on outstanding warrants following a hit and run on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon (@1:45pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run collision at Yale Road and Chadsey Road after a black Honda Civic collided with a white SUV and fled the scene.

Police attended the area and located the suspect vehicle nearby. A 38-year-old Chilliwack male was located by Police Dog Services near the vehicle and was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants. The man was held in custody pending his court appearance. The driver of the SUV was treated by BC Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation into this hit and run collision remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).