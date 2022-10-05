Josephine Baker – Her Extraordinary Life Laid Bare in Intense Piece of Cabaret Theatre at Chilliwack Cultural Centre, October 23

Chilliwack – “I can be good to you, really good to you, for one night,” Josephine Baker croons from the stage, luring audiences in with a charisma few can deny. On October 23, a cabaret dream play will transport you into the life of Josephine, the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th century.

Combining cabaret, theatre, and dance to tell the story of the iconic performer, Dynamite Lunchbox Production brings this one-woman biographical musical to life! Josephine is a beautiful story of history and civil rights wrapped in sultry singing. Tymisha Harris in the role of Josephine shifts smoothly from laughter to tears and back again, while she shatters stereotypes of race, gender roles, and sexuality.

“I hope that the audience is wildly entertained by the music and dancing and that they learn something new about the life of one of the most fascinating human beings of the 20th century.” Co-creator and actress Tymisha Harris says.

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Josephine Baker achieved only moderate success in the United States but became an international superstar after moving to France in the early 20s. Her adopted country gave her the opportunity to live freely without the racial oppression of her home country, but she never stopped yearning for acceptance in America.

“I used to think that fame was my great love, but fame could never love me back,” Tymisha laments as Josephine. “Neither could America, not for long anyways.”

In addition to winning 10 Best of Fest and a dozen Outstanding Performance Awards at performing arts festivals across three continents, Tymisha Harris was nominated for Best Solo Performance at the 2018 Vivian Robinson Awards for her off-Broadway run of Josephine at Soho Playhouse.

This electrifying story of Josephine Baker as her reception on the stages of Paris is scarred by the discrimination that haunts her life, is larger than life. Her poised yet witty, emotional longing will captivate you in the way theatre was always meant to.

Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences. 19+

Josephine is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).