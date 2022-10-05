BUSINESS – Vicinity Motor Corp. Starts Delivering Canada’s First Class 3 Electric Truck in Aldergrove

Aldergrove – Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, launched and begin deliveries of the first Class 3 electric truck to roll off the assembly line in Canada.

The VMC 1200 is the first Class 3 electric truck to be assembled in B.C.

The unveiling was done at a ceremony in Aldergrove.

“The VMC 1200 will help British Columbia and Canada become leaders in the EV sector, while supporting ambitious government targets for net-zero transportation, local job growth, and economic diversification,” said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp.

“With the 1200 recently qualifying for Transport Canada’s$550-million subsidy program for medium-duty zero-emission vehicles, it has only become more appealing to commercial transportation operators seeking to reduce costs, eliminate carbon emissions, and run more efficient fleets.

”Designed to meet soaring demand for zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles, the VMC 1200 is ideal for applications ranging from construction and utility to deliveries.

Highlights include:

●Cutting-edge Li-Ion battery technology that provides up to 150 kWh of power

●Full charging at Level 2 in five to seven hours, and at Level 3 in 2.5 hours, via a CCS1Combo Plug

●241 kilometers/150 miles of range on a single charge

●Ultra-quiet operation ideal for urban environments

●Applications ranging from delivery truck to dump truck to work truck

●Payload of approximately 2,495 kg/5,500 lbs

●Standard five-year warranty

Distribution of the VMC 1200, which is projected to account for a significant portion of near-term sales, is starting in October 2022.