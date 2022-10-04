Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Abbotsford Centre on October 8 Cancelled Due to Illness

Abboitsford – Ringo has been ill and cancelled a number of shows including Abbotsford. He did test positive for COVID.

The following shows have been canceled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

All ticket purchasers will be refunded. Ticket purchasers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.



For purchases made directly at the Abbotsford Centre Box Office, please contact us via email at info@abbotsfordcanucks.ca or call 604.743.5026 for refund inquiries.