Skip to content

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Abbotsford Centre on October 8 Cancelled Due to Illness

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band at Abbotsford Centre on October 8 Cancelled Due to Illness

Abboitsford – Ringo has been ill and cancelled a number of shows including Abbotsford. He did test positive for COVID.

The following shows have been canceled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino 
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

All ticket purchasers will be refunded. Ticket purchasers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.
 
For purchases made directly at the Abbotsford Centre Box Office, please contact us via email at info@abbotsfordcanucks.ca or call 604.743.5026 for refund inquiries.

Share This:

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Simon Gibson Election Ad 2022

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts