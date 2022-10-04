Chilliwack Fire Investigating Suspicious Blaze in Robson Street Detached Garage

Chilliwack – Around 6:30am, Tuesday morning 20 firefighters from firehalls 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire in the 9500 block of Robson Street. Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage fully involved with fire.

Firefighters quickly established a water supply and knocked the fire down to protect the nearby houses and contain the fire loss to the garage only. The interior of the home suffered minor smoke damage.

The lone occupant and his pet were able to safely exit the home. The Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) Team responded to the scene to support the displaced occupant with immediate unmet needs.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.