UPDATE – Chilliwack Fire – Sunday Barn Fire On Jesperson Road

Chilliwack – Just after 11:30 AM Sunday morning, social media lit up with reports of a barn fire on Jesperson Road. Chilliwack Scanner reports that at least two alarms have been sounded.

From Chilliwack Fire:

At approximately 11:45am on Sunday October 3, 2022 Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 11000 block of Jesperson Rd. On arrival fire crews encountered heavy flames and smoke venting from a silage bunker.

Firefighters established a water supply and began an exterior fire attack to confine the fire.The fire was confined to the silage bunkers, and firefighters worked late into the night overhauling the bunkers to ensure there would be no rekindle.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.