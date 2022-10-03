Fraser Health Bringing Back 133 Housekeeping, Food-Service Workers – Many to Chilliwack General Hospital and Bradley Centre

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Health authorities and Providence Health Care continue to repatriate workers under Bill 47, bringing an estimated 4,000 workers back into the public system.

On Oct. 1, 2022, a further 90 housekeeping workers and 43 food-service workers were repatriated to Fraser Health at Chilliwack General Hospital and Bradley Centre.

This as as 133 housekeeping and food-service workers return to the public system as Fraser Health employees.

The change comes after almost 20 years of these workers having their services contracted out to private companies.

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“Housekeeping and food-service workers see and interact with patients on a regular basis at the Chilliwack General Hospital and Bradley Centre. By bringing these workers back as part of Fraser Health, they will be treated with respect and patient care for our communities will surely improve. I am so proud of our government for bringing in Bill 47.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“Communities rely on health-care service workers to take good care of patients. By ensuring that they have stable jobs with equitable pay and benefits, we are taking care of them, too. I am very happy to be welcoming them back as Fraser Health employees – it’s the right thing to do.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“Every day, across our region, our caring and dedicated housekeeping and food-service workers help our patients, clients and residents feel at home at our sites. We are so grateful that these workers will continue to be important members of our care teams as Fraser Health employees and look forward to how this change will benefit them, their families and the Chilliwack community.”

Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager, Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) –

“Housekeepers and food-service workers are critical to patient safety and care in our health-care system. By bringing these jobs back into the public service, the government is reversing the failed privatization policies of the past that fragmented our health-care system. Reuniting these workers with the health-care team means a stronger health-care system and better working conditions for these frontline workers, most of whom are women or racialized workers.”