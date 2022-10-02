SV Graham Grizzlies Lose to Vancouver College on the Road – 28-23

Vancouver (Ian Parksi) – In a battle of #1 seed vs #2 seed, the two teams did not disappoint! The #2 ranked Fighting Irish (now 4-0 including Exhibition games) won at the end of the game, but it wasn’t considered an upset. These 2 teams were very evenly matched prior to the game, and by the end of the game, the Grizzlies (now 4-1 including exhibition games) had a chance to win.

The Grizzlies defence started off shutting the Fighting Irish down, holding them to 2 consecutive series of 3 and out. The Grizzlies offence marched down, and QB Lucas Feaver (16/24, 210 yards, 2 TD), threw a strike to the back of the endzone to Tyson Orregaard for one of his 9 catches for 148 yards and a TD. After missing the PAT, the Grizzlies were up 6-0.

The Fighting Irish countered quickly with a 60 yard TD pass, and went up 7-6 after a successful PAT. This set the tone for VC, who started finding answers for the Grizzlies defence, and they threw another 40 strike for a TD, up 14-6. The Grizzlies marched back down to the 1 yard line just before half and after several shots and using all otheir timeouts, the Grizzlies couldn’t punch it in.

In the second half, there was lots of back and forth action, including a 31 yard Josh Seo field goal, and a Carter Dallas 26 yard TD reception for his only catch of the day. Braeden Macdonald added 5 catches for 60 yards, and Maleky Colgiu had 66 yards on 18 carries for the game. On Specials, the Grizzlies blocked a VC Field Goal attempt and ran it back 35 yards to start the next drive.

The Grizzlies defence had 2 sacks (Vincent Branauer & Owen Lal), and Christian Beck added an interception, returned for 25 yards, just a block away from taking it back for six. “Anytime my DB’s have to make the majority of the tackles on defence, clearly we aren’t doing enough on the line and at the second level to stop a good run game”, Defensive Coordinator.

The Grizzlies didn’t help themselves with 12 penalties for 115 yards on the day. Head Coach Luke Acheson said after the game “The better team won today. We made too many mistakes, took too many penalties, and didn’t execute like we know that we can.

Next up – the Abby Panthers on Friday night, October 7th, in Abbotsford at 7pm.