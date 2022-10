Chilliwack – Even though the Valley Huskers beat the Westshore Rebels 28-10, the Rebels scored a critical touchdown on the last play of the game that sees the Rebels maintain the tie breaker of points head to head in the 2 meetings between the clubs this years.

Both teams now sit with identical 6-3 records heading into the last week of the season.

The Huskers will host the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday afternoon, 2PM October 8 at Exhibition Stadium.