41 Year Old Abbotsford Man Victim of Sunday Stabbing

Abbotsford – Early Sunday morning (October 2nd,@5:30AM) Abbotsford Police located an injured man in the parking lot of 31940 South Fraser Way.

The 41-year-old victim was confirmed to be suffering from a stab wound. Emergency medical care was provided to the man before being transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Officers. Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

AbbyPD investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Clearbrook Road between Peardonville Road and Old Yale Road or South Fraser Way between Center Street and Parkview Street between 5:00 am and 6:00 am.

Please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

fvn

