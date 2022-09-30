chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 29, 2022 Interview: Willow Reichelt, Harv Westeringh, Nicole Huitema Read, Ian Carmichael (VIDEO)

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: September 29, 2022 Interview: Willow Reichelt, Harv Westeringh, Nicole Huitema Read, Ian Carmichael.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• School Board Debates start at 7:30 pm tonight, right after the news.

• Friday is Orange Shirt Day in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation

• The Cops for Cancer bike race finds money!

AND

• Formal dedication of Rick Klassen Field at Sardis Secondary.

PLUS:

“Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City”: Bud Mercer, Chilliwack City Councillor

Interview: Willow Reichelt, Incumbent School Trustee Candidate

Interview: Harv Westeringh, Incumbent Chilliwack City Councillor Candidate

Interview: Nicole Huitema Read, Chilliwack City Councillor Candidate

Interview: Ian Carmichael, Chilliwack Mayoral Candidate

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Proudly Serving Chilliwack!