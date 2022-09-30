AbbyPD Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Impaired Driver

Abbotsford – On Thursday evening (September 29th, 2022, at 6:25PM), AbbyPD responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Wells Line Road and McDermott Road.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a two-vehicle collision. One vehicle was occupied by a family of three, with the other vehicle driven by a lone occupant.

The driver of the family vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. The two remaining occupants were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifty-year-old driver of the second vehicle remained on scene, was transported to a local area hospital and remains in police custody for an impaired driving investigation.

AbbyPD Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving near the collision location around that time.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2022-40519