District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC SD33) & chillTV will Premiere the SD33 School Trustee Debates – Thursday September 29

Chilliwack – On Thursday September 29, 2022 at 7 pm the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC SD33) & chillTV will premiere the SD33 School Trustee Debates.



In the commitment to full transparency chillTV will be releasing a series of messages related to the upcoming debate, that have been communicated to all the candidates who have all been invited to appear.

*Photos courtesy Meghan Martel Reid

**Special thanks to Jeff Webb and the Vineyard Community Centre for hosting these special debates.

2022 chillTV/DPAC

The first of these messages are the Debate Rules and Key Information, as follows:



• Be respectful of all candidates and moderators.

• Personal attacks will not be tolerated; stay focused on the issues.

• No interruptions by a candidate of another candidate during their allotted speaking time will be tolerated. Time will be given for rebuttals.

• Speakers will not be permitted to speak past their allotted time per question.

• Moderators may penalize candidates through forfeiture of speaking time if there is a violation of the rules.

• The Debate is a “Closed Set”. Attendees are restricted to candidates, moderators, the District Superintendent, DPAC Executive and chillTV staff. No additional guests will be permitted access to viewing the debates, to ensure fairness to all candidates.

• To ensure complete fairness candidates not involved in their actual scheduled debate will not be permitted to watch ‘the other’ debate.

• No clapping or reactions permitted from the attendees that are present.

• A list of all the questions will be released to candidates later this week when they are finalized. Not all candidates will be asked all questions. These questions will be randomly selected during the debate.

• The questions are being sourced through a social media outreach to the community and will be selected by the Debate Organizing Committee (members listed below), in a variety of topic areas.

• There will be no edits or revisions of “debate content” unless approved by all parties. chillTV will add digital introductions, credits and sponsorships to the final version of the debate.

• The Debates are scheduled to premiere the evening of Thursday September 29th on chillTV’s social media platforms.



The Debates Organizing Committee consists of 6 members:



The Moderators: William Klaassen, former President of Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and Business Consultant and DJ Pohl, President of Fraser Valley Labour Council.



DPAC: Katie Bartel DPAC Chair & Meghan Reid, DPAC Vice-Chair.



chillTV: Executive Producers Berris Karden & Wayne Bjorge.