Latest Class of RCMP Police Dogs Hit the Streets – One in Abby and One in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – The BC RCMP Lower Mainland District and Integrated Teams announced the police service dog graduating Class of 2022.

The new dog teams have been training hard for several months at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta and, after having passed their final exams, are assigned to work in several communities throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police Service Dogs (PSD) and their human handlers train each year to master tracking, searching, obedience and apprehension. By the time they complete training, the dogs and their officers are sharp and keen to begin work.

In the Valley:

Constable Jordan Braid, Chilliwack RCMP will be with PSD Neon.

Constable David Gronmyr, Abbotsford Police, will be with PSD Nos.