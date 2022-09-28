AbbyPD Searching for Assault Suspect – 30 to 40 Year Old Male

Abbotsford – Back in August (August 13th, 2022) AbbyPD Officers responded to an assault within the 34400 block of Pearl Avenue.

Officers spoke to the young victim who had been assaulted by an unknown man after this same man accused a group of youths of damaging a newspaper box in the area.

The youth sustained an injury and was transported to the hospital where he required overnight hospitalization.

Since the incident, a composite sketch artist has worked with the youth to create a composite drawing of the suspect.

He is described as 30-40 years old; 5’9-5’10 with a muscular build; stubbled blonde and grey facial hair; short, balding grey and blonde hair; and wearing a blue shirt, brown cargo pants and sandals.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect male, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.