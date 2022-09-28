Skip to content

Abby PD Arrest Robbery Suspect Armed With Sword

Home
Crime
Abby PD Arrest Robbery Suspect Armed With Sword

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon (September 26) AbbyPD responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a local gas station in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way. A lone man entered the gas station and proceeded to steal items from within the store.

When confronted by the store clerk, the man presented a large sword, swinging it at the clerk,before fleeing the store on foot.

AbbyPD officers were immediately dispatched to the area where they located and arrested the man within minutes of the call to police.

Remarkably although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured.

Thirty-year-old Jarred Whitham of Abbotsford has now been charged with Robbery, Wilfully Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer and Breach of Probation. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

2022 Abby PD Sword Sept

Share This:

2022 Patricia Ross Election Ad

Willow Reichelt Election Ad 2022

Shirley Wilson Election Ad Abbotsford School Trustee

Barlynn Cleaning Services

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
Error, no Advert ID set! Check your syntax!
On Key

Related Posts