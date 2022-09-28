Abby PD Arrest Robbery Suspect Armed With Sword

Abbotsford – On Monday afternoon (September 26) AbbyPD responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a local gas station in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way. A lone man entered the gas station and proceeded to steal items from within the store.

When confronted by the store clerk, the man presented a large sword, swinging it at the clerk,before fleeing the store on foot.

AbbyPD officers were immediately dispatched to the area where they located and arrested the man within minutes of the call to police.

Remarkably although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured.

Thirty-year-old Jarred Whitham of Abbotsford has now been charged with Robbery, Wilfully Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer and Breach of Probation. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.