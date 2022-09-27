Monday Was Another Chilliwack Temperature Record as the Drought Continues Into Record Territory

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) Don’t tell Roger Pannett that technically, he is retired. He still posts weather stats for media and is gravely concerned about the lifting of the campfire ban.

The latest numbers posted by him reflect the heat and drought that Chilliwack is experiencing.

After a partly cloudy, smoky Monday morning with a health hazard reading of 180, the afternoon sunshine increased the temperature to 28.9 C ( 10.7 C above normal ) with a low humidity at 29%. (This equaled the record 28.9 C on September 26,1918.)

Chilliwack is now at the all time record breaking drought at Day 54 with zero rainfall.

In past 71 days only 6.8 mm on August 3/22.