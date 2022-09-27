Livestock Emergency Response Trailers Going to Fraser Valley, East Kootenays

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Agricultural producers in the Fraser Valley/Lower Mainland and Kootenays will have access to mobile livestock emergency response trailers through a pilot project funded by the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

“Canadian producers have always shown great dedication to protecting the welfare of their animals,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “The new mobile livestock emergency response trailers will equip producers in B.C. with the necessary tools to help ensure the continued care and safety of their animals in emergency situations.”

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is providing as much as $67,600 to support the pilot project in B.C. The trailers will be stationed in the Fraser Valley and East Kootenays, and will be available to support livestock producers during emergencies by providing specialized equipment to capture and contain animals and move them out of dangerous situations.

Each trailer will be equipped with livestock rescue supplies, such as horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels, and tools. They will also carry supplies for producers, such as a first aid kit, safety/protective clothing, and a fire extinguisher. The trailers’ mobile capabilities will allow the units to be deployed to other regions during emergencies.

The pilot is being led by the Emergency Livestock Response Committee that was formed in 2018. The committee aims to build upon the success of the pilot with additional trailers deployed throughout the province.