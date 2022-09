Chilliwack – There will be a Truth and Reconciliation Traditional Pow Wow at Chilliwack Secondary on Friday September 30. This is a free event and there are two grand entrances. The first at 1PM and the other at 7PM.

This is co-sponsored by the Dan Milo Society, City of Chilliwack, BCGEU and Tzeachtan First Nation, among others.

Facebook information is here.