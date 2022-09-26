Mission Downtown Lighting Project

Mission – (Chilliwack has a similar lighting project to this in behind the Book Man.)

The Mission Downtown DBA is proud to present a new lighting experience in downtown Mission. A shining canopy of lights has made its home in the alleyway that leads from 1st Ave. to N. Railway, between Royal LePage Wheeler Cheam and Perfect Piece Optical (close to the intersection of Welton and 1st Ave). This alley features a beautiful historical mural of what downtown could have looked like in the past and now the past meets the present with this new feature. In an effort to provide safer walkways as well as to encourage recognition and support for community events and groups, and provide an “Instagram-able” moment for locals and tourists, the DBA is very pleased to bring this new feature to our downtown, in partnership with Community Futures North Fraser. The DBA would like to express their sincere gratitude to Community Futures North Fraser staff and board of directors for investing in our downtown community with their support for this project. We would also like to thank local company, Excalibur Electric, for their excellent work installing the lights and supporting hardware. We would also like to thank the property owners on each side of the alleyway for allowing us to beautify their alley!

The colors of the lights aren’t visible during the day (we think it still looks pretty cool!) but at night, they can be changed into different colors and patterns to represent seasons, events, and to bring awareness to social issues and community groups as needed. The lights can also be sound responsive for community events (watch for them pulsing to the beat of your favorite Christmas carol during this year’s Candlelight Parade). The lights will go on at their first official lighting on September 30th at 7pm, just after sunset. In honor of Truth and Reconciliation Day, our downtown alley will be lit up orange in recognition of our community’s past as well as in support of healing taking place moving forward. The brief ceremony will be opened by representatives from the Mission Friendship Centre Society and all Mission residents are welcome to join in.